Nashville Soccer Club announced on July 29, the loan of Josh Bauer to Sacramento Republic FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2022 season. Nashville SC has the ability to terminate the loan agreement at any point throughout the season.

Nashville SC selected Bauer in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft. Bauer was originally selected by Atlanta United FC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft as the club’s first selection and 31st overall in the draft.