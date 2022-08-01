Photo of the Day: August 1, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In case you missed CMA Fest this year – The Music Event of Summer is back! “CMA Fest” returns with 30 must-see performances from music’s hottest artists Wednesday, Aug. 3 on ABC!

First-time hosts Dierks Bentley and Elle King lead three jam-packed hours of epic collaborations and stellar performances featuring Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Russell Dickerson, Wynonna Judd, Elle King, Lady A, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band. Tune in Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 8|7c on ABC!

