Former Commodore Jason Esposito Joins VandyBoys Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt baseball head coach Tim Corbin announced Monday that former Commodore Jason Esposito is joining the program as an assistant coach.

Esposito played under Corbin from 2009-11 before being selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

He returns to Nashville after eight seasons on the coaching staff with the Cleveland Guardians, most recently as the MLB assistant hitting coach.

Originally from Bethany, Connecticut, Esposito helped lead Vanderbilt to its first College World Series appearance in 2011. He hit .335 with six homers and 55 RBI as a junior that season.

He played in the Orioles’ minor league system from 2011-15 before transitioning from his playing career to coaching. He joined the Guardians’ organization in 2017, working in various roles before spending the last three seasons in the majors as the assistant hitting coach.

“Jason has been special to our program for a long time. He came to us in the fall of 2008 and was an immediate presence on the field as our third baseman and in the middle part of our batting order. There are few players in our history who have acquired over 760 at bats in three years. He led our team to the College World Series for the first time in 2011. He was ultra-competitive, tough, a high achiever and was one of the best fielding infielders Vanderbilt has had,” Corbin said.

“After spending eight years in the Cleveland organization, we are fortunate to bring him on campus to work with our players. We welcome Espo back to Vanderbilt with his wife Allie, his son Jack and his daughter Ellie.”

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email