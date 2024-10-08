Mr. Art’s Coffee Shop in Franklin Serves More Than Just Coffee

A new coffee shop has opened in Franklin, bringing a story of faith, family, and community. Mr. Art’s, owned by Art Gonzalez, is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee—it’s a testament to the power of perseverance and the strength of local support.

Art Gonzalez, known affectionately as “Mr. Art” by locals, moved to Franklin with his wife and four children seven years ago. You may have seen him as a barista at The Good Cup or Stable Reserve, but now he has his own coffee shop. As a former Christian musician and pastor, Art felt called to put down roots in this welcoming community. Little did he know that a flood at his home in 2021 would test his resolve and showcase the incredible support of his new neighbors.

The community rallied when the waters receded after it left three and a half feet of damage in the Gonzalez home. From tree removal services to financial support, the people of Franklin showed up in force. This outpouring of generosity left a lasting impression on Art, inspiring him to create a space where he could give back to the community that had embraced his family so warmly.

That was the idea behind Mr. Art’s Coffee Shop, with its signature mustachioed logo—a nod to Art’s mustache, one that his daughter inspired. Art’s approach is simple yet effective: focus on quality over quantity. The shop’s breakfast tacos, lovingly called “Five-One-Two Tacos” as a homage to Austin’s area code, his former home, are a standout item.

When talking to coffee shop owners, I always ask what their go-to drink is. Art keeps it straightforward. His personal favorite? A simple cup of black coffee. “If the coffee’s bad, you’re going to be able to taste it,” he explains. This no-frills approach extends to the entire operation. Art believes in building his business “brick by brick,” focusing on perfecting a few key offerings rather than rushing to expand.

The shop’s success is a family affair. Art’s wife and children have all contributed to getting the business off the ground. You can find Art at the shop daily, greeting patrons and ensuring each visit feels personal.

Mr. Art’s isn’t just about serving coffee—it’s about serving the community. Art sees the shop as a potential gathering place for local groups and a launchpad for other small businesses. He’s committed to supporting local schools and fostering connections among his patrons. Art Gonzalez is serving up more than just food and drinks. He’s offering a slice of home, a warm welcome, and a reminder of the power of community spirit.

Although the shop has only been open for a few months, Art says the community support has been good, even though it is within a few hundred feet of a national chain. Currently, the store is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon. They offer coffee drinks, matcha, tea, and apple cider. You will also find a selection of homemade muffins and breakfast tacos, along with kids’ drinks.

Visit Mr. Art’s Coffee at 595 Hillsboro Road, Franklin. Keep up to date on the latest information here.

