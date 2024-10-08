OBITUARY: Thomas E. ‘Tomcat’ Bennett

Thomas E. “Tomcat” Bennett, age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away on October 3, 2024.

Tomcat was a native of Williamson County, TN. He was a mechanic in the automotive industry. Formerly worked with P.B. Crowell Trucking and retired from Williamson County Ready Mix. He was a well known racecar driver during the beginning years of Nashville Fairgrounds. Tomcat was a mechanic for several drivers for many years and was an avid fan of any type of racing. He was a member of the Blazer Lane Sportsman Club formerly known as the Beagle Club.

Preceded in death by parents, Buck and Fannie Mai Bennett; brother, Charlie Bennett; daughter-in-law, Jessie Trice Bennett and brother-in-law, Walter Lillard.

Survived by: daughter, Tammy Bennett (David) Clark; sons, Donny Bennett and Brant Bennett; sister, Eunice Mai Lillard; grandchild, Sawyer Bennett and other loving family members.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, October 19, 2024 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Blazer Lane Sportsman Club, 3110 Blazer Road, Franklin, TN 37064. There will be a private family gathering at a later date at the family farm.

Memorials may be made to Blazer Lane Sportsman Club.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

