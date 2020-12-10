Morning Source: Happenstance Social Lounge

Morning Source

Guest: Happenstance Social Lounge

Originally Aired: October 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks about a new social lounge in Nolensville called Happenstance.

Happenstance is located at 7180 Nolensville Road in Nolensville and opened in early November.

Happenstance features craft cocktails and a wine wall, where you can try a variety of different wines. The wine wall is self-service, allowing you to select a sample size up to a full glass size.

The cocktail menu features mixed drinks like Ain’t Easy Being Green featuring Reyka vodka, muddled arugula, Chareau, lime, and agave and It Rums in the Family, a Plantation Pineapple rum, Bordiga bitter, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters.

Found on the food menu is a small and large size charcuterie, they feature Franklin Bakehouse sourdough bread with dipping olive oil, Jeni’s Ice cream, a cookie plate and gourmet popcorn.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!