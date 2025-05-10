Morning Source – American Idol Contestant- Mattie Pruitt-May 9th

Morning Source

Guest: Mattie Pruitt



Originally Aired: May 9, 2025

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Mattie Pruitt, an Eagleville teen and current contestant on American Idol. Pruitt performed last week on the show, where fans voted to keep Mattie in the competition. This week, the show will reveal the top five contestants. If Mattie moves to the next round, there will be three ways to vote again. Follow Mattie’s journey on the show by visiting her Instagram here.

