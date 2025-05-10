Morning Source – American Idol Contestant- Mattie Pruitt-May 9th

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Mattie Pruitt 

Originally Aired: May 9, 2025 

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Mattie Pruitt, an Eagleville teen and current contestant on American Idol. Pruitt performed last week on the show, where fans voted to keep Mattie in the competition. This week, the show will reveal the top five contestants. If Mattie moves to the next round, there will be three ways to vote again. Follow Mattie’s journey on the show by visiting her Instagram here. 

Find more information here.

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: May 10, 2025
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here