City of Franklin Names Two New Deputy Police Chiefs

Franklin—City Administrator Eric Stuckey and Police Chief Deb Faulkner announced today the hiring of two new Deputy Chiefs for the Franklin Police Department. The two hires were chosen from a field of 78 applicants. Franklin Police Captain J.P. Taylor will be promoted to Deputy Chief over the Administrative Division, Public Affairs and Criminal Investigations. Kenneth Winslow, former Police Chief in Springfield, IL will soon be Deputy Chief over Field Operations and Special Operations

“Chief Winslow and Captain Taylor have the experience, knowledge, and skill to do an outstanding job in meeting the department’s mission, said Chief Faulkner. “I look forward to working with both in the new year. The Franklin Police Department is made up of professional men and women who work hard every day to keep Franklin safe and I am proud of each of them.”

J.P. Taylor has been with the Franklin Police Department for 22 years. He has worked his way up from Patrol Officer. Taylor has a master’s degree in Criminal Justice and has received several commendations including the Medal of Life.

Chief Kenneth Winslow has 25 years of comprehensive law enforcement as well as supervisory and management experience with the last seven years as Police Chief in Springfield Illinois. Winslow holds a bachelor’s degree in social justice. He serves on many law enforcement boards and is a member of International Association of Chiefs of Police, Illinois Association-Chief of Police and the Police Executive Research Forum.

“I participated in the hiring process and was impressed with both Winslow and Taylor as they worked their way through a very stringent interview process, said Stuckey. “I know they will provide excellent service to the Franklin Police Department and community. They were chosen from 78 applicants both within the Franklin Police Department and from outside agencies. I appreciate all who applied and congratulate our new Deputy Chiefs.”

Deputy Chief Taylor will begin his new duties December 6, 2020. Deputy Chief Winslow will start January 19, 2021