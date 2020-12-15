Morning Source: Flour Power

Morning Source

Guest: Flour Power



Originally Aired: December 11, 2020

Small Business Friday: Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Shannon Mock Miller from Flour Power located at 330 Franklin Rd Suite 110A, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center.)

Flour Power opened this past summer and is a cooking studio, offering kids summer camp, birthday parties, cooking classes, adult sip and stir classes and much more!

Upcoming is Flour Power’s holiday break day camps. Day camps are offered December 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th and include cooking, crafts, movies and more! Camp time is 9am-4pm. They also host weekly themed classes. The next one is a “Ho Ho Ho Holiday Bash” on December 18. See all the upcoming events here.

Follow Flour Power on Facebook here.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!