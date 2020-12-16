Williamson Medical Center Names Healthcare Veteran Phil Mazzuca as CEO

Phil Mazzuca has been named Chief Executive Officer of Williamson Medical Center (WMC) effective March 8, 2021, following a nationwide search, announced Bo Butler, Board of Trustees Chairman. Mazzuca will replace long-time CEO Donald Webb, who announced his retirement in March.

Mazzuca has more than 38 years of experience in hospital management, most recently serving as senior vice president for Franklin-based Community Health Systems (CHS).

“Through our search firm, we identified over 90 qualified potential candidates from across the country and found the right leader here in Williamson County,” said Butler. “With Phil, there will be no learning curve when it comes to our hospital or the community we serve. He can step right in and lead as we navigate through these challenging times.”

During his career, Mazzuca has served as CEO and in other senior management positions for hospitals and healthcare services companies across the country. In Middle Tennessee, beyond his role at CHS, he has been CEO of Parkway Medical Center, COO of IASIS Healthcare and CEO at Brim Healthcare.

“I’ve been able to witness first-hand the evolution of Williamson Medical Center from a community hospital to a true regional healthcare leader,” said Mazzuca. “I appreciate the confidence of the Board and look forward to building on the incredible legacy of Don Webb and those who came before him. This is a unique period in the healthcare sector and I’ll work every day to ensure that Williamson Medical Center continues to provide the best possible care to our patients.”

Mazzuca holds a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and a doctorate of Science in Health Services Administration from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, a leading program in Health Services Administration in the country. Mazzuca and his wife, Janice, have made their home in Franklin for the past 12 years.

Webb will retire from his role as CEO on March 8, 2021. He joined WMC in 1985 as Controller. He served as Chief Financial Officer for 16 years prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in 2012. His extensive background in healthcare management, coupled with his strategic leadership and vision, has guided WMC through a new era of healthcare, expanding services and advancing technologies. He led the opening of the first dedicated children’s pediatric emergency room and inpatient unit and comprehensive state-of-the-art orthopaedics facility in Williamson County.

“Don’s contributions to Williamson Medical Center are too numerous to list,” added Butler. “For 35 years, he has played a critical role in the continued development of the hospital and its importance to the community. We wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement.”

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER

Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 750 providers represent over 70 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes over 35 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit www.WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.