OBITUARY: Diane Reasons

Diane Reasons, age 79 of Spring Hill, TN, met her Lord and Savior on December 11, 2020.

She was born to John and Oberene Hafford on May 7, 1941 in Eldorado, Illinois.

She was raised in Eldorado and graduated there before moving to St. Louis, MO for a brief time and then to Tennessee in 1974. She was a member of Harpeth Christian Church in Franklin TN for 17 years where she was a bible study leader, mentor and faithful friend to many.

Diane worked several clerical and various jobs before starting a marketing business in 1969. She maintained the business until her retirement. In her spare time she loved to read, go to movies-even if only for the popcorn, travel, watch enthusiastically the Tennessee Titans play, and spend time with family and friends.

Her greatest love was for her precious Lord. She was a devoted follower of Christ and loved him with all her heart, soul mind and strength. The Father took care of her, and their intimacy was evident. This love was followed only by her devotion to her family. Diane loved her family with such fierceness and unwavering loyalty. She lived with an eternal perspective and she walked that out in every relationship. Diane always said, ‘relationships are everything.’ She was filled with grace and beauty. She was as witty as she was classy, full of life and godliness.

Preceded in death by her parents and sister Sonia Roe. Survived by, and forever remembered and loved by her son Mike (Courtney) Reasons; daughters, Cheri (Charles) Howell, Karen (David) Boggs, Nicki (Chris) Yorke.; her twelve grandchildren Samantha Howell, Justin (Meredith) Boggs, Ryan (Cassie) Boggs, Jessica (Robert) Harris, Annie Boggs, Abby Yorke, Ford Reasons, Colin Yorke, Cortez Bigsby-Yorke, Annabelle Reasons, Kofi Boggs, and King Boggs; great-grandson Kile Brettillo Jr.

A celebration of her beautiful life will be conducted at 3:00pm, Sunday December 20, 2020 at Harpeth Christian Church. Bobby Harrington officiating. There will be a socially distanced visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks appreciated. Burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens with family only. Pallbearers are Justin Boggs, Ryan Boggs, Ford Reasons, Colin Yorke, Cortez Bigsby-Yorke, Kofi Boggs and honorary pallbearers Robert Harrris and King Boggs.

Memorials may be made in Diane’s honor to Harpeth Christain Church, 1101 Gardner Dr. Franklin, TN 37064.

Acknowledgements: The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to so many friends in our community in your expressions of sympathy and care for our families during this time. We will always remember you with deep love and appreciation.