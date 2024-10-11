Mars Adoption Weekend at WCAC Includes Sponsored Adoption Fees, Oct. 11 & 12

Mars and its family of pet care and veterinary health brands have come together to celebrate the 16th Mars Pet Adoption Weekend in the United States, and for the first time ever, the adoption event is going global. This year will be the biggest Adoption Weekend in the company’s history, helping shelter pets in 12 countries find loving homes and working to help end pet homelessness.

What is Adoption Weekend?

In the United States, Mars and PEDIGREE Foundation will cover cat and dog adoptions fees at partner shelter/rescue locations across North America, including Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), to further support shelter pets finding loving homes and help end pet homelessness. Between October 11-13, Mars and its family of pet care brands will cover more than $100,000 in cat and dog adoption fees at partner shelter locations. In addition, to bolster support of homeless dogs, PEDIGREE Foundation will also cover an additional $35,000 in dog adoption fees across U.S. shelters/rescues.

Approved adopters can have their adoption fees sponsored on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12; WCAC is closed on Sundays.

Eighteen shelters/rescues across 14 cities in the United States are participating in the 16th annual Mars Pet Adoption Weekend.

Those interested in adopting from WCAC are encouraged to complete an application online on the shelter’s website ahead of time: https://www.adoptwcac.org/243/Pet-Adoption

WCAC is open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sundays. Hours may vary due to holidays. The center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin.

