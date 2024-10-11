One Generation Away, City of Franklin Announce Food Drive Benefiting Hurricane Helene Victims

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, One Generation Away is teaming up with the City of Franklin for a food drive benefiting the families facing unthinkable destruction in East Tennessee. Now through the end of October, non-perishable food donations can be dropped off at all Franklin Fire Department stations and Franklin City Hall.

OneGenAway is collecting much-needed items, including canned corn, canned green beans, canned chicken and tuna, mac and cheese, peanut butter, spaghetti sauce (in cans or plastic containers only), cereal (boxed or bagged), Pop-Tarts, granola bars and can openers.

Since Hurricane Helene’s landfall on September 26, 2024, OneGenAway has sent 30 semi-truck loads of food to impacted areas in Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida.

“Our hearts are with our neighbors in East Tennessee, many of whom are facing incredible hardships right now,” said Chris Whitney, OneGenAway co-founder. “Partnering with the City of Franklin allows us to rally our community to make a meaningful impact. Every can of food, every jar of peanut butter is more than just a meal – it’s hope.”

Donations are being accepted at the following locations in Franklin:

Franklin City Hall – Fire Headquarters (2nd Ave. side at the flagpole entrance.)

Station 1 – 500 New Highway 96 West

Station 2 – 907 Murfreesboro Rd.

Station 3 – 298 Mallory Station Rd.

Station 4 – 2039 Fieldstone Pkwy.

Station 5 – 215 Noah Dr.

Station 6 – 1061 Cool Springs Blvd.

Station 7 – 1972 John Fitzgerald Dr.

Station 8 – 200 Front St.

To make a tax-deductible donation to OneGenAway’s relief efforts, visit onegenaway.com/donate. Every dollar donated to OneGenAway translates to five meals. To learn more about OneGenAway and its upcoming Mobile Pantry events, visit onegenaway.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email