OBITUARY: Michael Earl Ivy

Michael Earl Ivy, 63 years of age, of Fairview, TN, passed away October 3, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN.

He was born April 22, 1961, in Nashville, TN, to Johnny Nelson Ivy and the late Lillian Beatrice (Hughes) Ivy.

Michael loved to throw horseshoes and spend time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, Nelson Ivy; brother, Barry (Sandy) Ivy; nieces and nephew, Felecia (Travis) Milnor, Amelia Ivy, and Samuel Ivy; and great-niece, Iris.

Services will be at Dickson Funeral Home & Cremation Center at 209 E. College St. Dickson, TN. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.; and will resume on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Donnie Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Ivey Cemetery in Fairview, TN.

