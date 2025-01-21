Man Charged in Death of Pregnant Woman in Spring Hill

January 20, 2025 – A man has been arrested after police say he killed a pregnant woman in Spring Hill.

On Monday at 6 AM, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office asked Spring Hill Police officers to check the welfare of residents at a house in the 2000 block of Gale Lane because of a phone call their dispatch center received.

Officers went to the house and located a 30-year-old woman who had sustained fatal wounds.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office detained the person who placed the phone call. That person is Vidol Wegner, a 29-year-old Indiana man who was in a relationship with the deceased woman. SHPD detectives went to Robertson County and transported him to the Maury County Jail.

Wegner was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony murder. The woman was pregnant at the time of her death.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department

