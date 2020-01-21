You can win free coffee for a year!

Locally owned coffee shop Mama’s Java Cafe in Nolensville is celebrating ten years in business with a giveaway.

Sharing on Facebook, “To celebrate our 10th anniversary we are doing an extra special giveaway. You must complete all of the items listed on this image (we will check) by February 29 to be entered. The winner will be announced at the beginning of March. The winner will receive a free one-pound bag of Mama’s Java coffee every week until the end of 2020.”

Items to be completed on the list include sharing posts on Facebook, share your favorite menu item on Instagram and Facebook, tag three friends in a post about Mama’s Java Cafe, and more.

During the month of January, they will also be giving away ten golden tickets. Each golden ticket is for a prize of free coffee, one month of their free mug club, and more. Next time you visit Mama’s Java, you could be the lucky winner. Be sure to carefully look at your coffee cup or cafe item for the golden tickets.

Mama’s Java Cafe is located at 305 Sheldon Valley Drive, Nolensville. They air roast their coffee on-site with MJ Roasting. Breakfast and lunch is served each day. Hours of operation are Monday- Friday, 5:30 am – 3 pm, Saturday 7 am – 2 pm, and Sunday 8 am- 1 pm.

For the latest updates and featured menu items, follow them on Facebook.