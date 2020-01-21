Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is proud to sponsor a variety of exceptional Children’s Theatre programs for youth and teens. The Star Bright Players will hold auditions for actors (ages 7 through High School Seniors) for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical on Sunday, February 9 at Freedom Middle School, 750 Highway 96W, Franklin from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Those auditioning may come anytime within the time frame. For auditions, actors should prepare a Broadway-style song to sing acapella and wear clothes that are comfortable for movement. No registration is required to audition.

The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

If cast, the activity fee of $100 must be paid by March 9. Rehearsals will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, (although most parts do not require being at every rehearsal) beginning February 18 at Freedom Middle School. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be given out at the cast/parent meeting held on the first night of rehearsals. Performances will be May 7-9, 2020 at Freedom Middle School’s Shelby Theatre in Franklin, TN.

Interested in the Technical Side of Theatre? Our Technical Crew Program offers those in middle or high school the opportunity to work behind the scenes with professional artists to learn: Scenic Design, Costume Design, Stage Management, Set Construction, Scenic Artistry, Basics of Lighting and Sound, and Prop Creation. To apply for the technical crew program for this production, please complete the Technical Crew Application (available at www.wcparksandrec.com) and submit by February 9 or turn in the form on the day of auditions. If selected, the Crew activity fee is $25 and must be paid by March 9.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

For more information contact Alison Worden at (615) 790-5719 ext. 2513 or at Alison.Worden@williamsoncounty-tn.gov. More information about the Star Bright Players at www.wcparksandrec.com/activities/children_s_theatre.