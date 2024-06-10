Mama D’s Southern Fusion in Brentwood Closes

Mama D’s Southern Fusion, in Brentwood, has closed. A note on the door states, “We’re sorry, we are permanently closed. Thank you for coming by and for being a valued customer.” We are unsure of the exact date of the closure but it appears to have been in the last week. We reached out to the restaurant for comment, but have not yet heard back.

The restaurant was located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, located at 330 Franklin Road Suite 250B, in the former City Cafe spot. Mama D’s officially opened on January 29, 2024.

The name might sound familiar. Mama D’s Baked Mac and Cheese originally opened in Spring Hill in 2022 and closed in February 2023. The restaurant rebranded as Mama D’s Southern Fusion for the Brentwood location.

Mama D (aka Dana Cohen) is the founder of Mama D’s, and the Cohen family is involved with the business from operations, marketing, and of course, making the signature mac and cheese dishes.

