House of Bread in Nolensville Announces Closure

House of Bread in Nolensville is closing for business. Today, June 10, is the last day to visit the bakery.

In a social media post, they shared, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the closure of House of Bread Nolensville Bakery and Cafe. Despite our best efforts and unwavering dedication, we must bid farewell to our beloved community.”

In continued, “The decision to close our doors comes as a result of challenging market conditions that have made it increasingly difficult for us to sustain operations. While this journey may be coming to an end, the memories we’ve created together will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

The message ended by saying, “We want to express our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who has supported us since our opening in 2022. Your patronage, kindness, and friendship have been the driving force behind everything we’ve accomplished.”

House of Bread opened in Nolensville in 2022. It is located at 7186 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

