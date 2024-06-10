“An Evening With Friends” Returns To Support Williamson County Animal Center

Tickets are now available for the sixth annual Friends of Williamson County Animal Center (FOWCAC) “An Evening with Friends” fundraiser on Thursday, July 18 at Sycamore Farms in Arrington. Event programming begins at 6:00 p.m. and includes dinner and beverages as well as both live and silent auction items. In addition, FOWCAC President, Edie Lynn Hoback is encouraging attendees to dress in their finest animal-themed attire and accessories.

All proceeds directly benefit the animals and programs at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) as well as an immeasurable number of other middle Tennesseans and their pets, according to Hoback. “We have accomplished so much over the years with the help of our neighbors,” she said. “Thanks to Mars Petcare, all of our supporting partners and the dedication of so many others, our local shelter is a model resource for families and exemplifies what it means to be part of a responsible, pet-friendly community.”

Those who wish can buy tickets online by going to FOWCAC’s website: www.friendsofwcac.org. Anyone who is unable to attend can contribute by making a donation in honor of the event on the site as well.

FOWCAC is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to improving the lives of all animals in Williamson County.

