The iconic Loveless Cafe, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, recently received a historical marker, reported News Channel 5.

Famous for their fried chicken and homemade biscuits, the new marker makes references to their early beginnings.

“In 1951, Lon and Annie Loveless began serving fried chicken, biscuits and jams at picnic tables to hungry travelers from Highway 100, then the main road between Nashville and Memphis. They soon converted their 4-room home into a restaurant, added the 14-room Loveless Motel, a smokehouse and the iconic neon sign. Known for scratch-made Southern meals using recipes passed down by Lon and Annie, The Loveless Cafe remains a staple that welcomes over half a million guests each year.”

In addition to the historical marker, Loveless Cafe has been awarded “Top Kid-Friendly Restaurants” in the US, featured on the Today Show, and made the list of celebrity favorite spots off the beaten path by Martha Stewart where she raves about the country ham and biscuits and more.

It’s a destination where you can eat, take home a souvenir, and enjoy walking on the property to see the Loveless Barn.

Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 Highway 100, Nashville. To stay current, visit their Facebook page here.