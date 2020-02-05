Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for five service options to update kitchens & cabinetry has arrived in Franklin. Meeting the growing demand from homeowners seeking to update and upgrade the look of their kitchens, Kitchen Tune-Up Franklin, TN is serving homeowners across the area including Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Thompson Station.

Local resident Jack Stritch has launched Kitchen Tune-Up’s operations along with the support of the company’s home office located in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The award-winning company has established itself as the industry leader with more than 32 years of success behind it.

“My goal is to make kitchen updates hassle-free for homeowners in Davidson and Williamson Counties,” said Stritch. “I want to show my neighbors that making a change in their kitchen can be fun and easy. They’ll enjoy the experience every step of the way and will start dreaming of their next home improvement project the minute we finish.”

With a background that includes working in various positions for a plastics company, Stritch’s experience has given him the foundation to launch and grow Kitchen Tune-Up locally.

“Jack is a fantastic addition to the Kitchen Tune-Up family. We have all the confidence in him to carry on the Kitchen Tune-Up tradition,” said Heidi Morrissey, president of the Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “He is exactly the type of trusted partner homeowners in Franklin need to support their remodeling project.”

In addition to residential clients, Kitchen Tune-Up offers kitchen remodeling for commercial customers. Services for both client bases include the company’s Tune-Up, a proprietary 1 Day wood restoration process, as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinets. Plus, the Kitchen Tune-Up sales process guides homeowners through the entire project.

“I am proud to be part of an esteemed company – one that has built its reputation on trust, top service and amazing results,” added Stritch. “There isn’t another endeavor I’d rather be committed to professionally. I am as motivated as ever and Kitchen Tune-Up is a major reason why.”

While most kitchen remodeling services can take weeks, leaving kitchens inaccessible, many Kitchen Tune-Up projects are completed in only two to five days. Kitchen Tune-Up’s impeccable customer service standards, known as its Trustpoints, ensure a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

About Kitchen Tune-Up

Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry. Services include its signature 1 Day Tune-Up, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, cabinet redooring, and new cabinets. With more than 190 franchised territories nationwide, Kitchen Tune-Up has been named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in 2020. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to ensure a hassle-free experience from start to finish.

For more information about Kitchen Tune-Up, please visit www.kitchentuneup.com. To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.ktufranchise.com.