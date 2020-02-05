Father Ryan’s Kristina Buckley signed to continue her soccer career at Maryville College.

Kristina, who was part of one State Championship and two Runners-Up for the Irish Girls Soccer Team, is planning to study Health and Wellness Promotion with the goal of becoming a nutritionist. She is also a member of the Irish’s Track Team where she competes in the 400, 800, the 4×400 and the 4X800, the latter of which made State last year.

“I am excited about Maryville,” Kristina said. “I like the size of the school. Having enjoyed such good friendships on and off the field at Father Ryan, I was looking for a tight, connected soccer community, and that is clearly the case at Maryville. In addition, I’ve been impressed by the coaching staff, and the fact that it is headed by a Father Ryan alumnus, Pepe Fernandez, adds to the welcoming feeling.”

Kristina is the daughter of Mike and Susan Buckley and a resident of Williamson County. “Kristina loves the team concept,” Mike said, “and she saw that in her first visits to Maryville. She knew she wanted a smaller school that was close enough for family to see her play, and she wanted to go to a competitive school where she could explore other interests, not just play soccer. She found all of that at Maryville. The program was undefeated in their conference last year and the coaching staff has been great, very much like the experience and culture she has so enjoyed here at Father Ryan. We are all excited for her.”