Knecht Selected No. 17 in 2024 NBA Draft by Los Angeles Lakers

Boom! Dalton Knecht just slam-dunked his way into Tennessee hoops history! The Vols’ sharpshooter skyrocketed to the No. 17 spot in the 2024 NBA Draft, snagged by none other than the legendary Los Angeles Lakers. Talk about a Hollywood ending!

Knecht’s selection had Volunteer fans erupting in cheers as he became the ninth-highest draft pick ever to rock the orange and white. The Barclays Center in Brooklyn was buzzing when NBA commish Adam Silver dropped Knecht’s name at 9:58 p.m., with millions glued to their screens on ABC and ESPN.

This court general outgunned the competition, finishing as the 11th collegian off the board and the third SEC baller to hear his name called. Knecht’s draft stock soared higher than any Vol since Marcus Haislip’s No. 13 selection way back in ’02.

Let’s break down the stats: Knecht just muscled his way into the elite club of top-20 Tennessee picks, becoming the 10th member and first since Tobias Harris in 2011. He’s now part of a legendary lineup, joining 53 other Vols who’ve made the leap to the NBA hardwood.

Tennessee’s trophy case just got a little more crowded – Knecht marks the 16th top-30 pick and the 12th first-rounder in program history. Lakers fans, get ready for some Rocky Top magic on the West Coast!

Source: UT Sports

