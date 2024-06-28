Nashville Sounds Blanked by Jumbo Shrimp

June 27, 2024 – Talk about a rollercoaster ride, folks! The Nashville Sounds’ bats, which were on fire just yesterday with a 12-run explosion, hit the deep freeze in Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp served up a cold dish of revenge, blanking the Sounds 10-0 at 121 Financial Ballpark on Thursday night.

Highlights from the diamond:

* Garrett Mitchell’s bat stays hot! The rehabbing Brewer extended his hitting streak to eight games, going 1-for-2 in his 11th appearance with the Sounds.

* Joey Wiemer’s eye at the plate is razor-sharp! The slugger drew two walks, marking his fourth multi-walk game this month. That’s more than his April and May totals combined, folks!

* Southpaw specialist alert! Rob Zastryzny continues to be kryptonite for lefties, retiring both he faced. Left-handed hitters are now batting a measly .077 against him this season.

* The goose egg strikes again! This shutout marks the third time in 12 games the Sounds have been held scoreless. With eight shutouts, they’re leading the International League in a stat no team wants.

The Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will look to bounce back at First Horizon Park. For tickets and info, call 615-690-4487 or shoot an email to [email protected]. Let’s play ball!

Source: Sounds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email