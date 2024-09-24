Jelly Roll and Nate Bargatze to Appear on Saturday Night Live

SNL’s 50th season kicks off on Saturday, September 28th, with host Jean Smart and musical guest Jelly Roll.

The Nashville-native singer-songwriter shared on social media, ”The premiere of the 50th season of SNL. BRB, I’m going to cry for a few hours and call every family member I have. Bringing therapeutic music to my favorite show ever. God is Good.”

This will be Jelly Roll’s debut on the show as he continues his Beautifully Broken Tour with a show on Friday, September 27th, at Madison Square Garden.

On October 5, local comedian Nate Bargatze will return to SNL as the show’s host. Bargatze appeared on the show on October 28, 2023. Coldplay will be the musical guest for the show.

