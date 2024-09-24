Awolanation Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

AWOLNATION has announced headline dates for ‘The Phantom Five Tour’ with special guest Bryce Fox, which will kick off Thursday, March 27, 2025 at House of Blues in San Diego and run through May, stopping at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on April 6, 2025. Tickets on sale now at www.awolnationmusic.com.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of AWOLNATION’s newest album ‘The Phantom Five’, released last month. Composed of ten tracks, Aaron Bruno aka AWOLNATION says he “wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album”. It includes singles “Panoramic View”, “Jump Sit Stand March”, “I Am Happy” feat. Del The Funky Homosapien and “Barbarian”.

‘The Phantom Five’ is a collection of ten songs that highlights every different impulse and urge Bruno has learned to master with AWOLNATION in a cohesive, anthemic pastiche of modern music. It functions almost as a “greatest hits” album, in the sense that it offers something for everyone who has followed the band’s arc in its celebrated, shape-shifting way. ‘The Phantom Five’ is concerned with trying to find one’s way to happiness in a bizarrely upside-down time.

“I wrote this album with the intention that it could possibly be the final AWOLNATION album,” continues Bruno. “I wanted the challenge and inspiration of that idea. I’m not sure if it will actually be the last album, but I wanted to create that narrative to push myself with it and put everything I have into these songs.”

