It’s the Last Weekend for ICE! at Gaylord Opryland 2025

This is the final weekend to visit Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas events including the signature attraction, ICE! Featuring “Frosty the Snowman.” Activities at Pinetop, including ice skating, ice tubing, and bumper cars, will also occur this weekend.

This year, the attraction also features more slides than ever: 6 thrilling two-story ice slides, plus a kids’ peak-a-boo slide. Guests can also visit an artisan who is performing live carving demonstrations inside the attraction. The ICE! experience concludes in a separate area dedicated to the Nativity scene, meticulously carved and shaped into a dramatic display of crystal-clear ice.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Starting with more than 6,000 massive ice blocks, the carvers work approximately six weeks–more than 12,000 man-hours–to create the nearly 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction. The artisans, using skills passed down through generations, follow a 300-page design book to create the ice spectacle.

Ice carvings range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes. The attraction is kept at a chilly 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the intricate, frozen detail. To stay warm, guests will don the attraction’s signature blue parkas.

The carvers will travel more than 6,400 miles from their homes in Harbin, China, to Nashville, Tenn. Known as the “Ice City,” Harbin is home to the world’s largest annual ice and snow sculpting festival. At Gaylord Opryland, some of the same artisans who create the Harbin festival will carve 300-pound blocks of ice into larger-than-life, whimsical scenes. Carvers will use chisels, chippers, tongs, handsaws, grinders, chainsaws, and hand-made tools to bring the winter wonderland to life. Hours for the ICE! Exhibit is Friday, 10:30 am until the last entry at 8:45 pm and Saturday from 9:15 am until the last entry at 8:45 pm. Pinetop hours are 10 am until 10 pm. You must purchase timed entry tickets in advance; no tickets are sold onsite. Enter the code CHEER when purchasing tickets at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland. com. The discount is 20% for select time slots through January 4, 2025. Find tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email