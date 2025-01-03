Quarter Bandits Brings Classic Arcade Gaming to Spring Hill

Quarter Bandits, Spring Hill’s newest classic arcade and pinball destination, offers unlimited all-day gaming for a single entry fee of $15. Located at 4910 Main St., Suite 118, the arcade features over 30 classic machines spanning four decades.
The collection includes beloved titles like Pac-Man, Super Mario Bros., and X-Men, alongside modern racing simulators and classic pinball machines from the 1970s through the 2000s. Featured pinball titles include The Beatles, Ghostbusters, and Space Mission.
Quarter Bandits offers special rates for groups of four or more, with $2.50 off per person. The venue also hosts birthday parties and private events, with customizable packages available during business hours.
Pre-packaged snacks and beverages are available on-site, with outside food permitted for special events.
For more information, special holiday hours and upcoming events:
- Website: quarterbandits.com
- Facebook: facebook.com/quarterbandits
- Phone: (615) 787-7077
Please join our FREE Newsletter