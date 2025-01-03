Quarter Bandits Brings Classic Arcade Gaming to Spring Hill

Quarter Bandits, Spring Hill’s newest classic arcade and pinball destination, offers unlimited all-day gaming for a single entry fee of $15. Located at 4910 Main St., Suite 118, the arcade features over 30 classic machines spanning four decades.

The collection includes beloved titles like Pac-Man, Super Mario Bros., and X-Men, alongside modern racing simulators and classic pinball machines from the 1970s through the 2000s. Featured pinball titles include The Beatles, Ghostbusters, and Space Mission.

1 of 5

Quarter Bandits offers special rates for groups of four or more, with $2.50 off per person. The venue also hosts birthday parties and private events, with customizable packages available during business hours.

Pre-packaged snacks and beverages are available on-site, with outside food permitted for special events.

For more information, special holiday hours and upcoming events:

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email