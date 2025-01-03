Williamson Health Welcomes First Baby of 2025

On January 1 at 9:23 a.m. Williamson Health welcomed its first baby of 2025, Louis Michael, born to parents Madi and Brandon of Franklin, Tenn. He was born weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Baby Louis was delivered at Williamson Medical Center (WMC) by Heather Rupe, M.D. Nina Fredericks, M.D., is Madi’s obstetrician and both physicians are part of the Women’s Group of Franklin.

In celebration of his arrival as the first baby of 2025, Williamson Health presented the family with a special gift basket provided by the Williamson Health Foundation and filled with goodies from the hospital gift shop. Baby Louis is part of the world’s new “Generation Beta,” or babies born in 2025 through 2039.

“When it came time to push, everyone who came in had 2025 headbands on,” said Madi. “We had to pivot quite a bit on our birth plan, but every single person here has been incredible, and we’ve had a wonderful experience.”

Williamson Health recently debuted a fully renovated and expanded obstetrics unit included in the new Boyer-Bryan West Tower at WMC. The unit features 33 modern and spacious labor/delivery and postpartum rooms, three C-section rooms, a 20-bed well-baby nursery and a nine-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), all complementing Williamson Health’s award-winning obstetrics services and family-centered approach.

“It is always an incredible privilege to welcome a new life into the world, but there’s something truly special about delivering the first baby of a new year!” said Dr. Rupe. “To witness the start of a brand-new journey for this little one is an honor I’ll never forget.”

For additional information about Williamson Health’s OB/NICU services, visit https://williamsonhealth.org/medical-services/ob-and-nicu/.

