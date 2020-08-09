In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:
1Chapman’s Retreat Elementary Delays On Campus Learning Due to COVID-19 Case
All students at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary, in Spring Hill, will now begin the school year remotely, due to a COVID-19 positive case. Read More.
2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count
A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County. Read More.
3Cracker Barrel Launches Simplified Dinner Menu
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced the launch of a new, simplified dinner menu, the latest way the brand is offering guests what they have come to expect from Cracker Barrel – generous portions of high-quality, homestyle food offered at an everyday value. Read More.
4CPA Grad Evan Snider Dies After Car Crash
Evan Snider, a graduate (’20) of Christ Presbyterian Academy, has died after a car accident that occurred last month. Read More.
59 Drive-In Movie Theaters to Check Out
Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular way to social distance, enjoy entertainment with the family and try something new. Read More.