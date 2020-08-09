In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
Moonlite Drive-In
photo from Moonlite Drive-In Facebook

In case you missed it, here are the top five most-read stories from the week:

chapman's retreat elementary
Photo: wcs.edu

1Chapman’s Retreat Elementary Delays On Campus Learning Due to COVID-19 Case

All students at Chapman's Retreat Elementary, in Spring Hill, will now begin the school year remotely, due to a COVID-19 positive case.

coronavirus
Stock Image

2Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the current count of COVID-19 cases in Williamson County.

3Cracker Barrel Launches Simplified Dinner Menu

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced the launch of a new, simplified dinner menu, the latest way the brand is offering guests what they have come to expect from Cracker Barrel – generous portions of high-quality, homestyle food offered at an everyday value.

Evan Snider, CPA
Photo: CPA Twitter @cpalions

4CPA Grad Evan Snider Dies After Car Crash

Evan Snider, a graduate ('20) of Christ Presbyterian Academy, has died after a car accident that occurred last month.

Macon Drive In
photo from Macon Drive In Facebook

59 Drive-In Movie Theaters to Check Out

Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular way to social distance, enjoy entertainment with the family and try something new.

