Cracker Barrel Launches Simplified Dinner Menu

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® announced the launch of a new, simplified dinner menu, the latest way the brand is offering guests what they have come to expect from Cracker Barrel – generous portions of high-quality, homestyle food offered at an everyday value.

The menu, which was designed to simplify the ordering experience for guests, will also introduce new dinner recipes, including Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, Country Fried Pork Chops, Pot Roast Supper and Barrel-Cut Sugar Ham. The new scratch-made dishes, made with simple ingredients and authentic preparations, will remind guests of homemade cooking prepared just like grandma used to make.

“These new dinner features were designed to celebrate the craveable, homestyle food our guests love, while delivering on our promise to provide country cooking at a fair price,” Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer said. “While this menu enhancement has been in progress for some time, according to our research, 66 percent of Americans who visit a casual dining restaurant at least once a quarter say they are craving familiar comfort foods more than ever. The world around us looks a little different right now, but one thing that hasn’t changed is the need for comfort and the ability to connect with others in meaningful ways including around the dinner table – and these new dinner dishes are the perfect centerpiece.”

Guests will find these new dishes featured across three menu categories – Home Cooked Classics Starting at $7.99, Down Home Daily Dinners Under $10 and Cracker Barrel Favorites:

Home Cooked Classics include the Maple Bacon Grilled Chicken, complete with two grilled chicken breasts topped with sweet n’ smoky maple glaze, bacon and melted cheese, plus choice of two country sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Down Home Daily Dinners offer a different meal each day of the week with Saturdays featuring the Country Fried Pork Chops, two crispy hand-breaded fried pork chops smothered in roasted pan gravy, plus choice of two country sides; and Sundays spotlighting the Pot Roast Supper, an oven-braised beef roast with red potatoes, carrots, onions, celery and tomatoes in a savory beef broth – plus, each daily dinner includes a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

Cracker Barrel Favorites pay homage to Cracker Barrel’s signature, craveable dishes highlighted by the introduction of the Barrel-Cut Sugar Ham, a generous portion of Cracker Barrel’s extra thick-sliced bone-in Sugar Ham steak, served with choice of three country sides, and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.

In addition to the new dinner options, guests also will notice a few updated recipes, such as the Cracker Barrel Sampler, which now offers a hearty portion of Chicken n’ Dumplins, full-size Meatloaf and thick Sugar Cured or Country Ham, served with choice of three country sides; Loaded Baked Potato and Loaded Baked Sweet Potato premium sides; as well as ‘better for you’ options (under 600 calories and less than 15 grams of fat) to satisfy a variety of dietary needs.

Available at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, the company is offering ways for guests to enjoy the new dishes in the comfort of their own home with curbside, pickup or delivery options.

For more information about Cracker Barrel’s new, expanded dinner options or to place an order, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) shares warm welcomes and friendly service while offering guests quality homestyle food and unique shopping – all at a fair price. By creating a world filled with hospitality and charm through an experience that combines dining and shopping, guests are cared for like family. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.