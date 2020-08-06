CPA Grad Evan Snider Dies After Car Crash

Evan Snider
Evan Snider, a graduate (’20) of Christ Presbyterian Academy, has died after a car accident that occurred last month.

Evan’s family posted the following message on a public Facebook Group created to share updates on Evan:

“These past days we have prayed and prayed for a miracle and realized last night God gave us a miracle, He gave us Evan. Evan is home now with his Lord & Savior. What a true blessing it has been to be his mother, father, and sister. We give God the glory for the gift he gave our family.

Love,
Terri, Mark, Alli & Bailey”

A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Presbyterian Academy on the football field, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Evan’s heart for helping kids going through hardship, donate to The CPA Fund – Financial Assistance in memory of Evan Snider at http://cpalions.org/give.

“Evan is the kindest, most loving friend anyone could ask for,” states a GoFundMe campaign, which was set up to raise money for medical expenses.

