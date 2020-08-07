6 Drive-In Movie Theaters to Check Out

Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular way to social distance, enjoy entertainment with the family and try something new.
Here is a list of 6 drive-in movie theaters you should check out. Some are in or close to Williamson County, others are a little drive, but would make for a great day trip.
Know of a drive in theater we should add to this list? E-mail us at [email protected]
1Stardust Drive-In
310 Purple Tiger Drive, Watertown
615-237-0077
This drive-in theater is located in historic Watertown. They operate from March until November. Kids under the age of five are free. Movies change weekly.
See the latest showings here.
2Hi-Way 50 Drive-In
1584 Fayetteville Highway, Lewisburg
931-298-9463
The Wakham family purchased this drive-in theater back in 2013 after it closed. Since that time, they have upgraded the projector and audio. Kids under five are free.
See the latest showings here.
3Franklin Drive-In
6250 Nashville Road, Franklin, Ky
270-586-1905
Every Thursday – Sunday, the Franklin Drive-in offer double features at the drive-in. Pricing is per person in a vehicle, a car with four or more passengers is $27. First movie begins at 8:15pm, followed by the second.
See the latest showings here.
4The Field at Franklin
Franklin has its own drive-in theatre! The newly opened venue is directly behind Rolling Hills Community Church. All tickets must be pre-purchased online. Cost to attend is $35 per car or they have a pay what you can option.
See the latest showings here.
5Macon Drive-In
3570 Scottsville Road, Lafayette
615-666-4411
Self-described as the second oldest continuously running drive-in movie theater in Tennessee, they offer classic movie showings on Friday and Saturday nights. Kids under four are free.
See the latest showings here.
6The Moonlite Drive-In
931 W Main Street, Woodbury
615-563-7900
Located in the heart of Woodbury, the Moonlite Drive-In was delayed in opening for the season due to COVID. They now have offerings on Friday and Saturday night. Safety measures have been put in place when ordering from the concession. An $8 fee is charged for outside food brought to the theater.
See the latest showings here.