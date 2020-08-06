Chapman’s Retreat Elementary Delays On Campus Learning Due to COVID-19 Case

All students at Chapman’s Retreat Elementary, in Spring Hill, will now begin the school year remotely, due to a COVID-19 positive case. Students in Kindergarten, first and second grades were scheduled to begin on campus classes this Friday. They will now begin on campus classes August 17.

“A person who was in the Chapman’s Retreat front office on July 31 has tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Department has conducted contact tracing, and the Chapman’s Retreat front office staff has been quarantined. The office area has been disinfected,” states a message to parents.

On July 23, WCS Superintendent Jason Golden announced that WCS schools would begin the school year on Aug 7 under WCS’ plan for “Medium Community Spread” of COVID-19. This protocol calls for early childhood, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first and second grades, along with the ALC, to receive on-campus instruction. Grades 3-12 will receive remote instruction. In addition, some special education students may also receive services on campus. Every two weeks, the district will evaluate to see if adjustments can be made to allow for additional students and teachers to return to campus. Read more here.

Williamson County Schools reminds families that should you experience any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact a healthcare professional and/or have COVID-19 testing. As a reminder, COVID-19 drive-up screenings are held at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park located at 4215 Long Ln, Franklin, TN 37064. Their hours of operation are currently 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday – Friday. If you have immediate questions, please contact the TN COVID-19 Public Information Number at 877-857-2945 or the Williamson County Public Information Line at 615-595-4880.

What to Expect if You Were Potentially Exposed to COVID-19:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/CloseContactGuidance.pdf

More information from CDC:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html