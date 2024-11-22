Home, Vehicles Severely Damaged in Franklin Fire

Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a home and two vehicles and displaced a family early Thursday morning.

Franklin Firefighters were dispatched just after 5am to the single-story residence on Chestnut Ln. Upon arrival, they observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home and quickly extinguished the blaze.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the fire appeared to have started on the exterior of the building in the attached carport area and spread into the home.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported to residents or fire personnel. King estimated damage at $70,000.

