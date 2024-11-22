OBITUARY: John William Meade

John William Meade, born in 1960 in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 20 in his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

John was born to Fay Allen Meade and Ruth Brant Meade. He married Nancy Moore Meade on May 24, 1981. He graduated from The University of Baltimore. He worked for Ryland Homes for 31 years, and served as President of the Baltimore and Washington Divisions until his retirement in 2014. He was a proud member and Financial Chairman of Glenelg United Methodist Church. Once in Tennessee, he planted the foundational seeds of Riverside Fellowship in Franklin, Tennessee.

John is preceded in death by his beloved parents and his brother Charles Allen Meade.

John is survived by his wife Nancy, his son Zachary Meade, his daughter Alicia Tucker, his son-in-law Havan Tucker, and his granddaughter Cora Tucker.

Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Monday, November 25th at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. The funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at the same location. The service will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Wood of Riverside Fellowship.

Memorials may be given to GraceWorks Ministries Inc. or Riverside Fellowship. The Meade and Tucker families wish to extend our sincere thanks to the entire Riverside Fellowship family, whose unwavering support has already been paramount in helping the family to feel loved in this complicated time.

Source: Williamson Memorial

