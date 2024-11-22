State Announces 2023-24 Reward Schools

Twenty-nine WCS schools, including all 11 high schools, have been named Reward Schools for the 2023-24 school year, as announced by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) on Friday, November 22.
Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest-performing in the State.
“Our students, teachers and staff have put in so much hard work to earn these designations,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This level of achievement is indicative of the great things happening in our district. I know that our teachers will continue to help students learn and grow throughout the school year.”
Williamson County Schools was also recognized as an Advancing District. District accountability is based on six indicators for all students and specific student groups: success rates in third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and ninth through twelfth grades; chronic absenteeism rates; English language proficiency; and graduation rates.
When selecting Reward Schools, achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism rates, English language proficiency, graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are all taken into account.
Congratulations to the district’s Reward Schools:
- Brentwood High
- Brentwood Middle
- Centennial High
- Chapman’s Retreat Elementary
- Clovercroft Elementary
- College Grove Elementary
- Creekside Elementary
- Crockett Elementary
- Fairview High
- Franklin High
- Page High
- Heritage Middle
- Hunters Bend Elementary
- Independence High
- Jordan Elementary
- Kenrose Elementary
- Lipscomb Elementary
- Nolensville High
- Oak View Elementary
- Ravenwood High
- Renaissance High
- Scales Elementary
- Summit High
- Sunset Middle
- Thompson’s Station Elementary
- Thompson’s Station Middle
- Trinity Elementary
- Vanguard Virtual High
- Woodland Middle
