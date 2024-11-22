State Announces 2023-24 Reward Schools

Twenty-nine WCS schools, including all 11 high schools, have been named Reward Schools for the 2023-24 school year, as announced by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) on Friday, November 22.

Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest-performing in the State.

“Our students, teachers and staff have put in so much hard work to earn these designations,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This level of achievement is indicative of the great things happening in our district. I know that our teachers will continue to help students learn and grow throughout the school year.”

Williamson County Schools was also recognized as an Advancing District. District accountability is based on six indicators for all students and specific student groups: success rates in third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and ninth through twelfth grades; chronic absenteeism rates; English language proficiency; and graduation rates.

When selecting Reward Schools, achievement, growth, chronic absenteeism rates, English language proficiency, graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are all taken into account.

Congratulations to the district’s Reward Schools:

Brentwood High

Brentwood Middle

Centennial High

Chapman’s Retreat Elementary

Clovercroft Elementary

College Grove Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Fairview High

Franklin High

Page High

Heritage Middle

Hunters Bend Elementary

Independence High

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Nolensville High

Oak View Elementary

Ravenwood High

Renaissance High

Scales Elementary

Summit High

Sunset Middle

Thompson’s Station Elementary

Thompson’s Station Middle

Trinity Elementary

Vanguard Virtual High

Woodland Middle

Source: WCS InFocus

