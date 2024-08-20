High School Football: Predict the Winners of Week 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Welcome to our Week 1 High School Football Prediction Survey for the 2024-25 season! As the new season kicks off, we want to know who you have winning the big games.

This survey is all about your predictions for the upcoming matchups. Which teams do you think will start the season strong? Who’s poised for an upset victory? Whether you’re basing your picks on last year’s performances, pre-season buzz, or just a gut feeling, we want to hear your thoughts. More sports surveys!

High School Football Week 1
Week 1
High School Football games for week 1 August 23-24, 2024

Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. East Hickman Eagles

Fairview Yellow Jackets vs. East Hickman Eagles

CPA Lions vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

CPA Lions vs. Brentwood Academy Eagles

Summit Spartans vs. Spring Hill Raiders

Summit Spartans vs. Spring Hill Raiders

BGA Wildcats vs. Webb School of Knoxville Spartans

BGA Wildcats vs. Webb School of Knoxville Spartans

Brentwood Bruins vs. Blackman Blaze

Brentwood Bruins vs. Blackman Blaze

Franklin Admirals vs. Centennial Cougars

Franklin Admirals vs. Centennial Cougars

John Overton Bobcats vs. Father Ryan Irish

John Overton Bobcats vs. Father Ryan Irish

Grace Christian Lions vs. Freedom Prep War Eagles

Grace Christian Lions vs. Freedom Prep War Eagles

Independence Eagles vs. Oakland Patriots

Independence Eagles vs. Oakland Patriots

Rockvale Rockets vs. Nolensville Knights

Rockvale Rockets vs. Nolensville Knights

Page Patriots vs. Giles Co Bobcats

Page Patriots vs. Giles Co Bobcats

Alcoa Tornadoes vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Alcoa Tornadoes vs. Ravenwood Raptors

Kenwood Knights vs. Franklin Road Panthers

Kenwood Knights vs. Franklin Road Panthers

