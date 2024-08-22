Fake Threat Prompts Response at Brentwood School on Thursday

On Thursday morning, a hoax caller reported a threat at a Brentwood school, similar to the incident in Wilson County. The calls were found to be false, but swift action was taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The Brentwood Police Department and WCSO School Resource Officers responded immediately to the call Thursday. After a thorough investigation, the threat was determined to be a hoax, and the school was safely cleared.

“While these calls have been proven false, we take every potential threat seriously and will always act to protect our community. Please stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement,” WCSO stated.

