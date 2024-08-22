WCSO Pioneers New Therapy Dog Program in Schools Influencing State Legislation

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce its pivotal role in introducing the “Beyond Ordinary Learning Opportunities (BOLO) Act,” a groundbreaking new law passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. This legislation establishes a pilot program to place therapy dogs in five public schools across the state during the 2024-2025 school year.

The initiative traces its origins to the positive results observed within Williamson County Schools, where Bolo, a two-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo, has been successfully integrated as a therapy dog by his handler, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Jacob Morley.

This initiative was championed by State Representative Gino Bulso, who invited Sergeant Jacob Morley to speak before the Education K-12 Subcommittee at the State Capitol in February.

“I was honored to speak in support of this bill, which I believe will have far-reaching benefits for students across Tennessee,” said Sergeant Morley. “The Sheriff’s Office took a chance on the idea of an SRO having a therapy dog to visit schools, which has profoundly impacted me. Seeing the excitement on students’ and staff members’ faces has reinforced the importance of this work. I often tell people I have the best job in the Sheriff’s Office.”

The implementation of Bolo in schools was made possible by the generous donation from Nashville K-9 and its CEO, Ali Hemyari, who played a significant role in supporting the program.

The BOLO Act reflects the commitment of the Tennessee General Assembly and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to enhancing students’ educational environment statewide. The pilot program is expected to provide valuable insights into the effectiveness of therapy dogs in schools and has the potential for expansion in the future. Click here to read the legislation: Beyond Ordinary Learning Opportunities (BOLO) Act

