Corner Pub in Brentwood Closes

Locally owned bar/restaurant The Corner Pub has closed its Brentwood location at 710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood.

There was no announcement of its closure on its website or social media channels, but diners shared the news of its closure. Another Corner Pub location confirmed the restaurant has closed. Currently, the Brentwood location remains listed on the website and social media.

In 2024, Corner Pub closed its Cool Springs location. Remaining locations include Bellevue (8058 Hwy 100), Franklin (1916 Columbia Ave) and Downtown Nashville (151 5th Ave N).

