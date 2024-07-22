High Hopes Celebrates Two Staff Promotions

High Hopes Development Center has promoted two of its employees to director roles, naming Nan Zierden its director of development and Meghan Coyle the director of school.

“As we celebrate our 40th year, there have been plenty of positive moves around High Hopes Development Center,” said Allen Long, High Hopes executive director. “We are proud and grateful for the hard work and dedication shown by Nan and Meghan over the last two years, and we are confident these organizational changes will position us well for the next 40 years.”

Zierden joined High Hopes as associate director of development in September 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in arts administration from Boston University, in addition to a certificate in fundraising from the Center of Non-Profit Management. Prior to joining High Hopes, she served more than 20 years in a variety of roles spanning fundraising, marketing, communications and volunteer management within the non-profit sector. Zierden was also a substitute teacher with Williamson County Schools and currently serves on the Franklin Public Arts Commission, underscoring her commitment to education and community development.

“I am honored and excited to step into the role of director of development at High Hopes,” said Zierden. “Together alongside our dedicated team, I look forward to expanding our impact and creating inclusive spaces where every child can thrive.”

Coyle joined High Hopes as the assistant director of education in November 2022 following a 10-year career as an elementary special education teacher in Williamson County Schools. Coyle has extensive experience working with children requiring various levels of support, and she previously served four years as special education team lead and department chair for her elementary school. She received bachelor’s degrees in elementary education and special education and a master’s degree in reading education from Marywood University, in addition to holding numerous certifications in reading literacy, childhood education, elementary education and special education from newborn to 21 years of age. A collegiate soccer player recently inducted into Marywood’s Athletic Hall of Fame, she volunteers as the goalkeeper coach with the Nashville SC Special Olympics Unified Soccer Team.

“Stepping into this new role is an exciting milestone, and I look forward to furthering and enhancing our programs and initiatives,” said Coyle. “My journey as an educator has instilled in me a deep commitment to advocating for every child’s unique needs and strengths, and I am thrilled to continue doing so here at High Hopes.”

For more information about High Hopes Development Center, visit www.highhopesforkids.org.

