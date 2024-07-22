Leadership Franklin Announces 2024-2025 Class

Twenty-two individuals have been chosen for the 2024 – 2025 Leadership Franklin class.

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing, and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County.

Participants are chosen each year based on commitment to the community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions. Leadership Franklin is pleased to announce its 27th class.

The 2024 – 2025 Leadership Franklin Class includes:

1. John Bibb, Wilson Bank & Trust

2. Jessica Borne, Binkley Borne Law

3. Brian Clifford, State of Tennessee

4. Will Cross, Oversite, LLC

5. David Dingler, Healthcare Connector

6. Chris Feemster, FirstBank

7. Teresa Harris, Consultant/Board Chair for Franklin Tomorrow

8. Jennifer Henry, Pinnacle Financial Partners

9. Colby Layne Hogan, MTSU Center for Historic Preservation

10. Chris Hollingsworth, City of Franklin Police Department

11. Justin Johnson, Cross Point Church

12. Rodney King, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

13. Lynne McAlister, Community Volunteer

14. Michael McGhee, St. John’s Anglican Church

15. Jason Potts, HCA Healthcare – Parallon

16. Lee Rose, BrightStone

17. Steve Seger, Middle Tennessee Electric, Board Chair

18. Sam Shepherd, Franklin Cancer Walk

19. Alan Simms, QuikQ LLC

20. Wayne Smith, Franklin Christian Academy

21. Michael Walters Young, City of Franklin

22. Claudia Zuazua, Williamson, Inc.

Learn more about Leadership Franklin at www.leadershipfranklin.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email