21st Annual Big Backpack Giveaway Returns for Williamson County Students

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and one big task before the first day is loading up on school supplies. The Big Backpack Giveaway, an event dedicated to providing students with essential supplies needed in the classroom, will take place this Saturday, July 27th at the Williamson County Administrative Complex from 9:00a to 12:00p. Backpacks and school supplies are FREE.

Historically held at Liberty Elementary School, this year’s event introduces a new drive-through format to ensure the safety and convenience of all participants. “This event is all about helping our community’s students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed academically,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Director at the Williamson County Health Department. “We want to ensure that every child has the necessary supplies to feel confident and prepared.”

The event is made possible each year by dedicated volunteers, churches, local businesses, individuals, and the collective efforts of the Williamson community. For more information about The Big Backpack Giveaway, please visit www.thebigbackpackgiveaway.com, email [email protected], or visit on Facebook and Instagram at @TheBigBackpackGiveaway.

Key details of the event:

Date and Time: Saturday, July 27th, 2024, from 9:00a to 12:00p

Location: Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 W. Main Street, Franklin

Cost: FREE and open to the public

What to Expect: Drive-through distribution of backpacks & school supplies for students

Who is Eligible: Supplies for students Pre-K to 12th grade

