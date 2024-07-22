Jared Leto’s Band Thirty Seconds to Mars to Perform at Ascend Amphitheater

Jared Leto’s band Thirty Seconds to Mars will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on Saturday, August 3rd.

The tour “Seasons 2024” was announced at the end of last year in support of the band’s latest album release It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, the band’s sixth album. Their last album, America, was released in 2018.

“I definitely don’t have the ability to show up and keep things simple,” Thirty Seconds To Mars’ Jared Leto says in a release when asked about the process of making the group’s sixth album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day. “I always like to make my life, and everyone else’s life, as interesting as possible. I want to take advantage of every opportunity and make it as rewarding, creative, and special as I can.”

Each of the ten songs is about three minutes long with their latest album. Leto continues in a release, “We’re a band that used to have 12-minute songs, and not doing that is a new experience for us and takes a lot of restraint. We’ve done the anthemic arena-rock thing. It was interesting to take a step back and look at songs to find out, how little can we do here? How minimal can things be, and what’s the most important aspect of a given song? My brother also took a big position in terms of producing songs in addition to drumming.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars was formed in 1998; the band consists of Jared Leto and his brother, Shannon Leto. Special guests for the tour will be AFI, Poppy, and KennyHoopla. Find tickets here.

