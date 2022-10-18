Here’s a New Way to Explore Franklin and Leiper’s Fork Without Worrying About Parking

A new vintage trolley hop-on, hop-off tour that will allow guests to experience Franklin and Leiper’s Fork at their own pace, without a car, has launched from Gray Line Tennessee. The Franklin Hop will take guests on an entertaining 90-minute loop, with expert guides pointing out over 50 points of interest and sharing the many stories of Franklin and Leiper’s Fork along the way.

The vintage trolley will make five stops where guests can get off and explore, then simply get back on when the trolley returns 90 minutes later. Stops along Franklin Hop’s route include the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin, The Factory at Franklin, Carnton, Carter & Lotz Houses, and the village of Leiper’s Fork. The trolley will run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon – 6 p.m.

“This tour and transportation option is a wonderful addition for visitors and locals alike,” said Maureen Haley Thorton, President & CEO of Visit Franklin. “Guests on the trolley tours have the opportunity to leave their car behind and enjoy many of the incredible stops around Franklin and Leiper’s Fork. Gray Line Tennessee has been doing this for a long time. They have shown a tremendous commitment to partnership and a desire to share our community’s story in a relaxing, fun way.”

Tickets for the Franklin Hop vintage trolley experience are available at the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin or can be purchased ahead of time online through FranklinHop.com. Adults can ride the trolley for $39, children aged 4-11 for $29, and children three and under are free. Tickets are valid for an entire day, so guests can hop on or off as they like throughout the day with their ticket.

Chuck Abbott, Gray Line Tennessee President & CEO, added, “Gray Line Tennessee has been showing off Middle Tennessee for almost 50 years. It is only natural that we would create a new tour experience that features Franklin and the surrounding area. The Franklin Hop Trolley Tour allows visitors to hear about the rich history of the city while they learn about all the things they can enjoy during their visit. For years, we have been bringing visitors to Franklin on our Franklin’s Civil War Tour, and now we are pleased to offer a tour that is uniquely Franklin!”

Find tickets here.