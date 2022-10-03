3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville

2 BeetleBar Pop-up at Dream Nashville

210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

Something strange and unusual is coming to Dream Nashville’s Parlour Bar beginning Thursday, September 22. The popular downtown bar is paying homage to the cult-classic 1988 film Beetlejuice by Tim Burton with its Halloween-themed pop-up, BeetleBar.

The menu will feature signature cocktails and bites that are reminiscent of popular scenes from the movie, including items such as Beetle Juice (Grey Goose La Poire, lime, pineapple, ginger and cotton candy), Knock Three Times (Lunazul tequila, ginger, lime and blood orange), Lydia’s Squid Ink Pasta (carrot butter, heirloom carrots, arugula, beemster) and Adam’s Hot Chicken Sandwich.

