3 Must See Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Bars in Nashville

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Holston House/Rebecca Denton Photography

Pop-up bars are becoming a part of the season and Halloween is no different. We found three Halloween-themed pop-up bars to visit during spooky season.

1Stranger Things Halloween Pop-up at Beercade Headquarters

photo from Headquarters Beercade

114 2nd Avenue South, Nashville

It’s that time of year again! HAWKINS ARCADE RETURNS OCTOBER 6. Nashville’s Stranger Things Halloween pop up is back with all your favorite photo-ops and a new installation from Season 4! Stay tuned for more info. To book a reservation or large party, email [email protected]

Find more information here. 

2BeetleBar Pop-up at Dream Nashville

photo from Dream Nashville

210 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

Something strange and unusual is coming to Dream Nashville’s Parlour Bar beginning Thursday, September 22. The popular downtown bar is paying homage to the cult-classic 1988 film Beetlejuice by Tim Burton with its Halloween-themed pop-up, BeetleBar.

The menu will feature signature cocktails and bites that are reminiscent of popular scenes from the movie, including items such as Beetle Juice (Grey Goose La Poire, lime, pineapple, ginger and cotton candy), Knock Three Times (Lunazul tequila, ginger, lime and blood orange), Lydia’s Squid Ink Pasta (carrot butter, heirloom carrots, arugula, beemster) and Adam’s Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Find more information here. 

3Hocus Pocus Inspired Bar at Holston House

photo from Holston House

118 7th Avenue North, Nashville

Calling all Hocus Pocus fans, Holston House is transforming Bar TENN into a Hocus Pocus immersive experience September 21st through Halloween night.

Find more information here. 

Previous articlePhoto of the Day: October 3, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here