Things to Keep in Mind When Listing Your Home During the Fall

Fall may not be the most popular season to list your home but it can be a great time to do it if you play into the season. The buyers in the market are motivated to purchase quickly and get settled before the holidays. With the days getting shorter, you can really set the scene of your home with mood lighting. Adding some cinnamon simmering on the stove can help create a homey, welcoming atmosphere.

Warren Bradley Partners has plenty of experience to guide you through the process and give you great tips for showing your home at its best this Fall.

First impressions are EVERYTHING

As soon as you know your house is going on the market, get exterior photos taken. Take advantage of the changing colors and natural beauty of Fall while the leaves are still on the trees. If you take your photos in early Fall, the overall setting will be more pleasing to the potential buyer and show your home in the best light possible.

Consider the curb appeal

Curb appeal is important year-round but there are a couple of extra things to keep in mind as Fall nears. Add some color to your yard with fresh mulch and Fall flowers. Making sure your yard is well-maintained and free of falling leaves will leave a lasting impression on anyone who views your home.

Make sure the inside is perfect

It’s important that the inside of your home is as perfect as it can be! Ensuring your home is prepared for the cooler weather is just as important as making sure it is spotless. Make sure there are no drafts under your doors and that your windows are properly sealed. You will want to have your home warm and cozy by keeping your heating system ready to go and your thermostat set to a comfortable temperature.

Shed light on the situation

As the days are getting shorter, the natural light is not as plentiful. Make sure all the lights are turned on whenever you have a buyer coming for a showing and bring in any additional lighting where you are able to. The right light can make a room look more spacious, airier, and more desirable.

Minimize the seasonal decor

While it’s expected to have decorations this time of year, make sure to keep them clean and simple. They should be kept to a minimum and always in good taste. You don’t want to discourage a buyer who may not celebrate the holidays the same way you do. Keeping things simple with a few pumpkins or some garland, depending on the time of year, is the best way to show your holiday spirit while still attracting buyers.

Spotlight seasonal add-ons

Make sure to show off the best assets of the home that will be beneficial in the colder seasons when people are spending more time indoors. Light a fire in the fireplace or stage a large room to demonstrate how it will comfortably accommodate a large group of people.

