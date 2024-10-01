Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Hunters Bend Elementary Plant
|100
|2121 Fieldstone Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|9/30/2024
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|75
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Holiday Inn Express
|96
|8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/30/2024
|Crema Coffee Roasters
|100
|330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Hunter Bend Elementary
|100
|2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)
|99
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/30/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Cracker Barrel #134
|99
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Marcos Pizza
|88
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|55 South Brentwood (Bar)
|100
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|Heritage Elementary
|99
|4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|9/30/2024
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|98
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|K-Love Coffee Shop
|99
|2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Williamson Co. Juvenile Det. Ctr.
|Approval
|408 Century Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|9/26/2024
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|100
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Westwood Elementary School
|100
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|Tacos El Patron
|96
|5075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Panera #1241
|99
|2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|9/26/2024
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|100
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Scales Elementary School
|100
|6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Otaku Ramen Franklin
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Underground Juice
|100
|3085 Sakari Cir Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|98
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Sharetea
|100
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Waffle House #2035
|98
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|Bamboo House
|96
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
|94
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
|95
|1733 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/26/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|98
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|The Coffee Shop
|96
|144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/26/2024
|Currey Ingram Academy Child Deve.Ctr.(Fh)
|Approval
|6546 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Routine
|9/26/2024
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/26/2024
|Clean Juice-Cool Springs
|100
|2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Settlers Coffee & Provisions
|98
|1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|100
|141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Drakes Bar
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Jasmine
|79
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Wilco Fusion Grill
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Drakes Restaurant
|98
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Wilkerson Place HOA
|100
|624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|Drakes Bar #2
|100
|553 Cool Springs Blvd., 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Starbucks Coffee #8349
|100
|555 Coolsprings Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Big Blue Marble Academy FSE
|99
|1002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Brentwood Young Childrens School
|Approval
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Routine
|9/25/2024
|1819 Coffee
|98
|4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|South Fork Catering
|100
|317 Derby Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|9/25/2024
|Miso Japanese Restaurant
|96
|2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/25/2024
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Kinder Care Learning Center Inc.
|Approval
|205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Routine
|9/24/2024
|The Whitney
|98
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|96
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Bodeli Sushi
|96
|330 Mayfield Dr., Suite D5 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Pearre Creek Elementary-Food
|100
|1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
|Mccreary's Irish Pub
|97
|414 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Cookie Co.
|98
|330 Mayfield Dr. #A13 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|98
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|100
|1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|98
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|100
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|96
|1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Fika Cafe
|97
|158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|96
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Kokomo Trading Company
|88
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|9/24/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter