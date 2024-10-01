Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Hunters Bend Elementary Plant1002121 Fieldstone Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings Routine9/30/2024
Suki Sushi Restaurant757030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Holiday Inn Express968097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine9/30/2024
Crema Coffee Roasters100330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Hunter Bend Elementary1002121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)997031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up9/30/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Cracker Barrel #134994210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Marcos Pizza883015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
55 South Brentwood (Bar)1007031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/30/2024
Heritage Elementary994801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station, TN 37179Food Service Routine9/30/2024
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool985011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
K-Love Coffee Shop992000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Williamson Co. Juvenile Det. Ctr.Approval408 Century Court Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine9/26/2024
Currey Ingram Academy Food1006544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Westwood Elementary School1007200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
Tacos El Patron965075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Panera #1241992000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine9/26/2024
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe1001710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Scales Elementary School1006430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/26/2024
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Otaku Ramen Franklin100230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Underground Juice1003085 Sakari Cir Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Iron Horse Apartments981000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Sharetea1001010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Waffle House #2035982106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
Bamboo House96330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant941401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts951733 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/26/2024
Artessa Apartments981000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
The Coffee Shop96144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/26/2024
Currey Ingram Academy Child Deve.Ctr.(Fh)Approval6546 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Routine9/26/2024
Ink Angel Studios LLC1002721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Tattoo Studios Routine9/26/2024
Clean Juice-Cool Springs1002000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Settlers Coffee & Provisions981900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Providence Farms Artisan Foods100141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Drakes Bar100553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Jasmine798105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Wilco Fusion Grill1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Drakes Restaurant98553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Wilkerson Place HOA100624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
Drakes Bar #2100553 Cool Springs Blvd., 100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Goldfish Swimming School981113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Starbucks Coffee #8349100555 Coolsprings Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Big Blue Marble Academy FSE991002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Brentwood Young Childrens SchoolApproval7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Routine9/25/2024
1819 Coffee984683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
South Fork Catering100317 Derby Lane Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine9/25/2024
Miso Japanese Restaurant962020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Follow-Up9/25/2024
Franklin Meals On Wheels100129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Kinder Care Learning Center Inc.Approval205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064Child Care Routine9/24/2024
The Whitney98113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Sussex Downs Apt Pool961125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Bodeli Sushi96330 Mayfield Dr., Suite D5 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Pearre Creek Elementary-Food1001811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/24/2024
Mccreary's Irish Pub97414 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
Cookie Co.98330 Mayfield Dr. #A13 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
Brentwood Pointe I Condo98100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Brentwood Pointe II Pool1001000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool981116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool100645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/24/2024
The View At Brentwood Pointe961800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Fika Cafe97158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up9/24/2024
Safe Splash Franklin961735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Kokomo Trading Company88158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

