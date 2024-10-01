Health Scores: Williamson County for Oct. 1, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Hunters Bend Elementary Plant 100 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine 9/30/2024 Suki Sushi Restaurant 75 7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Holiday Inn Express 96 8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 9/30/2024 Crema Coffee Roasters 100 330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Hunter Bend Elementary 100 2121 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 55 South Brentwood (Kitchen) 99 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 9/30/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Cracker Barrel #134 99 4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Marcos Pizza 88 3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 55 South Brentwood (Bar) 100 7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 Heritage Elementary 99 4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station, TN 37179 Food Service Routine 9/30/2024 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 98 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 K-Love Coffee Shop 99 2000 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Williamson Co. Juvenile Det. Ctr. Approval 408 Century Court Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 9/26/2024 Currey Ingram Academy Food 100 6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Westwood Elementary School 100 7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 Tacos El Patron 96 5075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Panera #1241 99 2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 9/26/2024 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 100 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Scales Elementary School 100 6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Food Service 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Otaku Ramen Franklin 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Underground Juice 100 3085 Sakari Cir Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 98 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Sharetea 100 1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Waffle House #2035 98 2106 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 Bamboo House 96 330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant 94 1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts 95 1733 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/26/2024 Artessa Apartments 98 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 The Coffee Shop 96 144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/26/2024 Currey Ingram Academy Child Deve.Ctr.(Fh) Approval 6546 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Routine 9/26/2024 Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/26/2024 Clean Juice-Cool Springs 100 2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Settlers Coffee & Provisions 98 1900 Tollgate Blvd Suite 104 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Providence Farms Artisan Foods 100 141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Drakes Bar 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Jasmine 79 8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Wilco Fusion Grill 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Drakes Restaurant 98 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Wilkerson Place HOA 100 624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 Drakes Bar #2 100 553 Cool Springs Blvd., 100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Starbucks Coffee #8349 100 555 Coolsprings Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Big Blue Marble Academy FSE 99 1002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Brentwood Young Childrens School Approval 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Routine 9/25/2024 1819 Coffee 98 4683 Columbia Pike Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 South Fork Catering 100 317 Derby Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 9/25/2024 Miso Japanese Restaurant 96 2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Follow-Up 9/25/2024 Franklin Meals On Wheels 100 129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Kinder Care Learning Center Inc. Approval 205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Child Care Routine 9/24/2024 The Whitney 98 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 96 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Bodeli Sushi 96 330 Mayfield Dr., Suite D5 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Pearre Creek Elementary-Food 100 1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024 Mccreary's Irish Pub 97 414 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Cookie Co. 98 330 Mayfield Dr. #A13 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 98 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Brentwood Pointe II Pool 100 1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 98 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 100 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/24/2024 The View At Brentwood Pointe 96 1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Fika Cafe 97 158 Front Street, Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Safe Splash Franklin 96 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Kokomo Trading Company 88 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

